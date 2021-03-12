No. 23 West Virginia kicked off its home-opening series Friday with a 5-3 loss to Central Michigan, Jackson Wolf pitched five innings and gave up four runs.
Jordan Patty earned the win after pitching seven innings with two runs given up on four hits.
Each team remained scoreless through the first two innings, but in the bottom of the third inning, the Mountaineers (4-4) got on the board with a Matt McCormick two-RBI double.
Central Michigan (4-4) answered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. The scoring started with a Zach Lechnir sacrifice fly.
The flyout scored Mario Camilletti and advanced Zach Gilles to third base. Kade Preston then smacked a triple to right center field to score Gilles and Danny Wuestenfeld.
The Chippewas started the sixth inning with a Gilles walk, the Mountaineers then made a pitching change, bringing Noah Short in for Jackson Wolf.
Short started his day off by hitting the first batter he faced. Zach Lechnir reached on a fielding error to load the bases. Then with bases loaded, Drew Lechnir was walked to bring the score to 4-2.
In the eighth inning, Madison Jeffrey took the mound for the Mountaineers. Wuestenfeld reached first base on a fielding error and the next two batters were walked to load the bases with no outs. A Zach Heeke single scored Wustenfeld.
West Virginia followed the single with a strikeout and a caught foul ball at the net by McCormick. Kevin Brophy caught a flyball to end the inning only giving up one run.
Ian Leatherman checked in at pitcher for the Chippewas in the bottom of the eighth inning. Leatherman struck out two batters in the inning while throwing just 12 pitches.
Carter Lyles took the mound to start the ninth inning. Gilles and Justin Simpson reached with back-to-back bunts, but they were left stranded after Lyles struck out the next two batters.
With the score sitting at 5-2, the Mountaineers needed some ninth inning magic. It looked possible after McCormick led off the inning with a home run, but Dominic Ragazzo and Brophy followed the home run with deep flyouts. Then Mikey Kluska struck out swinging to end the game.
The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, the first game will start at 11 a.m. and the second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the ending of the first, both games will be televised on ESPN+.