The West Virginia baseball team dropped its fifth consecutive Big 12 series with a 5-3 loss to TCU in game two of a three-game series on Saturday in Morgantown.
Jake Carr earned the start for West Virginia (15-20, 6-11 Big 12) but only went four innings. In his limited time, Carr gave up seven hits and three runs. He also walked two batters with one walk scoring a run.
On the other side, Austin Krob took the mound for the Horned Frogs (32-10, 14-3 Big 12) and pitched into the sixth inning. Krob gave up six hits but only allowed one run while picking up three strikeouts.
Neither team scored in the first three innings, but WVU had four hits in the first three innings.
In the fourth inning, Brayden Taylor led-off with a single to right for TCU but he was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice in the very next at-bat. Phillip Sikes singled to left field, pushing Hunter Wolfe to second and a Gray Rodgers single loaded the bases. To score the first run of the game, Luke Boyers drew a walk.
The Horned Frogs continued to do damage in the fifth inning as they added two more runs. Elijah Nunez started the inning with a bunt down the third baseline.
Zach Humphreys smacked a single to left field and Taylor drew a walk to load the bases. Wolfe drew an RBI walk and Sikes reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Nunez and Humphreys.
TCU added another run in the sixth inning to take an early four-run lead over the Mountaineers. Nunez scored the run after drawing a walk, moving to second on a groundout and advancing to third on a wild pitch. After a throwing error, Nunez scored from third base.
The Mountaineers finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning as Paul McIntosh crossed home plate on an Alec Burns groundout.
WVU added another run in the seventh inning as Austin Davis started with a single and advanced to second after Braden Barry was hit by a pitch. With Davis in scoring position, McIntosh hit a single to bring Davis home, making it a 4-2 ballgame.
The eighth inning saw another run added by each team, the Horned Frogs scored on a passed ball with a runner on third and the Mountaineers scored with a leadoff home run from Burns.
The Mountaineers were unable to register a baserunner in the ninth inning with a ground out and two strikeouts to end the game.
West Virginia will host game three of the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.