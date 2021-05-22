The West Virginia baseball team dropped their second game in their three-game series and lost their six-game winning streak against No. 2 Texas, 14-3, on Friday night in Austin, Texas.
The Mountaineers (23-24, 8-15 Big 12) were overwhelmed by the Longhorns early in the game and were unable to make a comeback. West Virginia finished with three runs on eight hits with two errors, while Texas (39-13, 16-7 Big 12) totaled 14 runs on 14 hits with no errors.
Freshman pitcher Ben Hampton dropped his record to 4-3 on the campaign with this loss, while Texas’ Tristan Stevens earned an impressive win.
The Mountaineers started off the first inning with bases loaded, but Texas was able to open the scoring with a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the second to take the lead, 2-0.
West Virginia was quickly swamped by the Longhorns in the third and fourth innings with Texas scoring 10 runs over that span, making it a 12-0 ballgame by the end of the fourth inning.
Hampton allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 2.2 innings of action, junior Zach Ottinger followed up after Hampton’s exit toward the end of the third inning and worked well into the fourth. Redshirt sophomore Dan Ouderkirk and freshman Tyler Chadwick and Carter Lyles also saw time on the mound.
The Mountaineers finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning when fifth year senior Kevin Brophy was able to hit a three-run homer into right field. Marking his eighth homerun of the year, tied for the team lead with senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh, and his second of the series with Texas. The score at the end of the seventh inning was 12-3.
West Virginia was looking to bring the momentum from the seventh into the eighth but was unable to when led off Matt McCormick struck out, McIntosh was next up to bat, but grounded out to third base. Blasick also struck out. While in the bottom of the eighth, the Longhorns ran away with their lead with two home runs from Melendez and Faltine to put the Mountaineers away 14-3.
Brophy finished 2-for-3 on the night, junior outfielder Austin Davis also registered a pair of hits. In addition, Davis stole his 16th base of the season in the loss. WVU fell 14-9 all-time against the Longhorns, including an even 7-7 in Austin.
Looking forward for the Mountaineers, they return to play this afternoon for their third game against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. First pitch was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET but has been change to 6 p.m. due to weather.