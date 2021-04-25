Following a 9-4 loss to Kansas State on Sunday, West Virginia dropped its fourth straight Big 12 series. The Mountaineers gave up two runs in each of the last three innings to fall behind and drop the third game of the series.
Tyler Doanes started the game off with a walk for the Mountaineers (15-18, 6-9 Big 12) and he quickly stole second then advanced to third on a wild pitch. A Matt McCormick double to left field brought Doanes home to give WVU an early, 1-0 lead.
Kansas State (23-17, 5-9 Big 12) was quick to tie the game as the team’s second batter, Nick Goodwin, smacked a home run to left field.
WVU retook the lead with a two-run third inning. Hudson Byorick hit a single down the right field line and was followed by a McCormick single and a Paul McIntosh walk loaded the bases.
Vince Ippoliti reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Byorick. To end the scoring in the inning, Kevin Brophy hit a single through the left side and scored McCormick.
In the fourth inning, the Wildcats tied the game up once more. The inning started with a Zach Kokoska single. Caleb Littlejim reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second and a Kamron Willman home run tied the game.
West Virginia scored its fourth run in the fifth inning to take the lead once again. The run was scored by Byorick who was walked to start the inning.
McCormick reached first on a fielder’s choice but due to an error by the shortstop, Byorick was safe at second. McIntosh grounded into a double-play and advanced Byorick to third. Byorick then scored from third on a wild pitch to give WVU a 4-3 lead.
Starting in the sixth inning, Kansas State scored the last six runs of the game. The Wildcats hit three singles along with two walks to score two runs.
The seventh inning started with a Goodwin single and Dylan Phillips smacked a two-run home run to take a 7-4 lead.
The last scores of the game came in the eighth inning, the inning started with Littlejim being hit by a pitch. Littlejim reached second on a failed pickoff attempt then Dylan Caplinger hit another Wildcat two-run homerun.
Down five runs going into the ninth inning, the Mountaineers had one last chance to pick up the win. Dominic Ragazzo pinch hit to lead off the inning but hit a line out, Victor Scott followed Ragazzo with a fly out.
Alec Burns hit a two-out single up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Unfortunately for West Virginia, Burns was left stranded as the next batter, William Bean, popped up to first base for the final out.
West Virginia will host a three-game series with TCU on Friday. The first game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.