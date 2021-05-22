The West Virginia baseball team closed their 2021 regular season with a loss, 12-2, against No. 2 Texas on Saturday night as Texas clinched the Big 12 Regular Season Championship.
West Virginia (23-25, 8-16 Big 12) got an early lead in the first inning, with junior outfielder Austin Davis earning a base hit on the first pitch of the game and later scored on senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh’s sacrifice fly to give WVU a quick lead.
The Mountaineers’ lead didn’t last long before the Longhorns (40-13, 17-7 Big 12) responded in the second, earning three runs, and retiring WVU’s junior pitcher Adam Tulloch. In the third, Texas went on to score four more runs, then following with two more in the fourth, and one more in the fifth to total its score to 10-1.
In the seventh inning, West Virginia redshirt sophomore infielder/outfielder Alec Burns hit a solo home run, marking his fourth of the year. However, after that small victory for West Virginia, Texas scored a run in the bottom half of the inning, and then another run in the eighth.
Davis finished 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored for the Mountaineers. Burns, sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick and freshman infielder William Bean collected the other three hits. Bean’s seventh-inning single was the first of his collegiate career.
WVU finished with two runs on four hits with three errors, while the Longhorns totaled 12 runs on 15 hits and had no errors.
Along with Tulloch, the Mountaineers used five relievers in the game, including junior Madison Jeffrey (1.0 IP), sophomore Skylar Gonzalez (1.2 IP), junior Beau Lowery (1.1 IP), freshman Ben Abernathy (2.0 IP) and redshirt sophomore Noah Short (0.2 IP).
Texas’ Pete Hansen pitched six innings and allowed just one run on two hits. He struck out six batters and picked up his seventh win of the season.
West Virginia looks to the Big 12 Conference Tournament as the Mountaineers will be the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Kansas on Tuesday.