West Virginia kicked off its series versus Morehead State with a 7-1 victory on Tuesday as a five-run third inning propelled the Mountaineers to victory.
Freshman Ben Hampton started on the mound for the Mountaineers (6-5). The left-handed pitcher went four innings and gave up just two hits and one run while also striking out four batters.
On the other side, Will Lozinak got the start and went 2.2 innings, giving up 2 hits and three runs while registering one of the two strikeouts for the Eagles (7-8) on the day.
The first two innings were slow with neither team scoring and only one hit between the two teams. In the third inning, Austin Davis was hit by a pitch then Hudson Byorick hit a single through the left side to bring Davis to third base.
Paul McIntosh was walked to load the bases and Mikey Kluska followed that with a triple to score three and give West Virginia an early lead. Victor Scott hit a single to send Kluska home. Scott stole second and was brought home by a Dominic Ragazzo single.
Bryce Hensor led off the fourth inning for the Eagles with a home run to left field. Ryley Preece singled up the middle but the next three Morehead State batters got out and were unable to advance Preece.
Neither team scored over the next four innings, leaving the score at 5-1. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Byorick singled up the middle and advanced to second on a McIntosh single.
With runners on first and second, Kluska hit a ground ball right at the pitcher which was easily fielded to get the out, but it advanced Byorick and McIntosh. Byorick then scored on a wild pitch and McIntosh advanced to third.
Scott doubled to left to score the seventh and final run of the day for the Mountaineers.
Ben Abernathy moved to pitcher for the ninth inning and struck out the first batter, then forced a pop up to second base from the second batter. Finally the third out of the inning came with a swinging strikeout.
West Virginia used four pitchers and they combined for one run on four hits and tallied up 12 strikeouts. While Morehead State used six pitchers that combined to allow seven runs on eight hits and only struck out two batters.
West Virginia will close out the series versus Morehead State on Wednesday at 3 p.m. the game will be played at Monongalia County Ballpark and it will be televised on ESPN+.