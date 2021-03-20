The West Virginia baseball team overcame an early 4-0 deficit to defeat Coastal Carolina, 5-4, on Saturday and take game two of the series.
Jake Carr got the start for the Mountaineers (8-6) but only pitched for 1.1 innings, allowing five hits and runs.
The game started fast for the Chanticleers (11-6) as Nick Lucky hit a leadoff single which was immediately followed by an Eric Brown home run.
The second inning also started with a leadoff single, this time coming from Billy Underwood. After Lorenzo Morello hit a fly out to center field, Lucky stepped into the batter’s box and hit another single.
West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey decided it was time to go to the bullpen following Lucky’s second hit of the game. Mazey brought Daniel Ouderkirk in with one out down in the second inning. With Underwood now in scoring position, Parker Chavers hit the third single of the inning and brought Underwood home.
Coastal Carolina continued to add to its score as Cooper Weiss hit a home run to deep left, bringing the score to 4-0 after just three innings.
The West Virginia offense finally got going in the bottom of the fourth inning with Vince Ippoliti drawing a leadoff walk. Matt McCormick and Mikey Kluska grounded out on back-to-back at-bats, but they advanced Ippoliti all the way to third base. Braden Barry then got West Virginia on the board with a single to the shortstop which brought Ippoliti home.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, McGwire Holbrook hit a leadoff single and was advanced to second on a William Bean groundout. Victor Scott got his second hit of the game and Holbrook moved to third base. Hudson Byorick grounded out scoring Holbrook.
Holding a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning, the Chanticleers made a move to the bullpen and took Nick Parker out after going six innings allowing six hits and two runs. The new pitcher for CCU, Teddy Sharkey, lasted only three batters. Holbrook was the first batter that Sharkey faced and the freshman hit a single to the shortstop. The next two batters, Kevin Brophy and Scott, were both walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, the Chanticleers made another visit to the bullpen as Alaska Abney entered the game. His first batter faced was Byorick who reached first on a throwing error which scored Brophy and Ragazzo to tie the game. Paul McIntosh took the lead for West Virginia as he grounded into a double play that scored Scott.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mountaineers brought in Madison Jeffrey to pitch. Alex Gettinelli grounded out to Jeffrey to start the inning, but then BT Riopelle was walked and stole second after a Weiss fly out. Down one run with one out left and a runner in scoring position, Dale Thomas stepped into the box to try and tie the game but was struck out by Jeffrey.
West Virginia and Coastal Carolina will close out the series on Sunday at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN+.