On Saturday, the No. 23 West Virginia baseball team split a doubleheader with Central Michigan. West Virginia lost the first game 12-4, but won the second game, 8-7, thanks to a tenth inning walk off home run from Mikey Kluska.
In the first game, West Virginia (5-5) scored zero runs in the first seven innings. By the time West Virginia scored its first run, the Chippewas (5-5) were already up 12-0.
Jake Carr started the first game for the Mountaineers, the sophomore pitched four innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits.
On the other side, Andrew Taylor got the start, the redshirt freshman picked up the win with six scoreless innings. Taylor allowed just three hits and struck out 11 batters.
In the seventh inning of the first game, Central Michigan scored seven runs between two different West Virginia pitchers, Trevor Sharp allowed six runs and Carter Lyles gave up one run.
In the eighth inning, Nathan Blasick moved from first base to pitcher. Blasick allowed no hits in the eighth and stayed at pitcher for the ninth inning. Blasick finished pitching with two innings of work with two strikeouts, zero runs and only one hit.
The Mountaineers scored all four of their runs in the eighth inning. Blasick was the first to reach base in the inning after he hit a triple to center field.
After some promise in the eighth inning, the Mountaineers would finish the game with a scoreless ninth.
The second game of the doubleheader began just 30 minutes after the end of the first game, but it had a much different outcome as the Mountaineers won, 8-7, in extra innings.
Sophomore Skylar Gonzalez started on the mound for West Virginia and in his first career start, Gonzalez gave up five runs on nine hits in just three innings.
In the first inning, the Chippewas had five hits with three runs to jump out to an early lead. The Mountaineers were able to score quicker in this game as they got on the board in bottom of the first inning. Austin Davis scored on a Victor Scott sacrifice fly for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia scored one run in the second and three runs in the third to tie Central Michigan at five runs. In the sixth inning, Jakob Marsee singled to right field to score Jacob Donahue and give the Chippewas a one run lead.
The lead did not last long as Dominic Ragazzo scored on a Kevin Brophy sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.
The score would remain tied at 6-6 until the top of the tenth inning. Nick Dardas drew a walk in the top of the tenth inning. Following the walk, Marsee hit a double in to center field bringing Dardas in to give Central Michigan a 7-6 lead heading to the bottom of the tenth inning.
Down one run, the Mountaineers would need to score in the tenth inning. To start the inning, Scott drew a walk then the next batter, Kluska smashed a ball deep left and over the wall for a walk off home run.
The Mountaineers will play a two-game series with Morehead State, the first game will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. and the second game will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. Both games will be in Morgantown and televised on ESPN+.