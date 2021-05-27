The West Virginia baseball team pulled off a shocking upset on Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over No. 2 Texas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
West Virginia (25-25, 8-16 Big 12) had its ace on the mound in senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (6-5). Wolf pitched a complete game and allowed just five hits, one run and struck out seven batters. This was the second-straight win for the Mountaineer ace against the Longhorns as he defeated them on May 20.
West Virginia avoided another slow start like it had against Kansas on Tuesday with a solo home run by Hudson Byorick in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Neither team amounted much before the WVU bats came alive once again in the fifth inning.
Victor Scott led-off the inning with a flyout, but was followed by a single from Alec Burns to start the hitting. On the next at-bat, Kevin Brophy doubled to right field to put himself and Burns in scoring position with only one out.
Tyler Doanes hit a sacrifice fly as Burns trotted home to extend West Virginia’s lead to 2-0. Before the inning was over, Brophy scored WVU’s third run of the evening on a wild pitch.
The lone Texas (40-14, 17-7 Big 12) run came in the sixth-inning off a solo home run by sophomore outfielder Eric Kennedy. Following that one-run strike, the Longhorns only totaled three hits in the final three innings while West Virginia looked to add to its lead.
In the top of the ninth-inning with a comfortable 3-1 lead, the Mountaineers added some breathing room and capped off the upset. The inning began with a groundout by Scott, but in the next at-bat, Burns earned a walk.
Ben Abernathy came in as a pinch runner for Burns and stole second to place himself in scoring position with Brophy at the plate. Brophy scored Abernathy on a triple to center field. For the second time in the game, Brophy scored on a wild pitch and WVU’s lead swelled to 5-1.
The inning ended on a groundout by Braden Barry. In the bottom half of the ninth-inning, West Virginia’s Wolf faced only three batters.
Wolf’s first opponent was Cam Williams whom he struck out swinging. On the next at-bat, Douglas Hodo III earned a walk, but was out on a double play to end the game.
This was West Virginia’s second win over the Longhorns since May 20. Now, the Mountaineers will face Oklahoma State on Thursday night.
First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.