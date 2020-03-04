Mountaineers Kevin Brophy, Tyler Doanes, and Tevin Tucker stand during the national anthem before a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
Second baseman Tyler Doanes throws to first during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
WVU's Austin Davis beats out a throw at first during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at the Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
Senior Kevin Brophy connects with a pitch during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
Senior Kevin Brophy celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
WVU RHP Tyler Strechay delivers a pitch during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
WVU RHP Tyler Strechay delivers a pitch during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
Left Fielder Braden Zarbnisky gets ready to hit during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
Senior left fielder Braden Zarbnisky connects with a pitch during a game against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
WVU RHP Dillon Meadows delivers a pitch against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
WVU RHP Jacob Watters delivers a pitch against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
Center fielder Victor Scott celebrates with teammates Austin Davis and Braden Zarbnisky after a Mountaineer win against Kent State on March 4, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Photo by Logan Adams
Of the 32 batters the West Virginia pitching staff faced on Wednesday night, none of them could come up with a hit.
Anchored by starting pitcher Tyler Strechay, who started the game by throwing five innings of perfect baseball, the Mountaineers no-hit the Kent State Golden Flashes en route to a 8-0 win.
Strechay, a freshman from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, did not allow a single baserunner during his outing.
“I was just trying to execute every pitch,” Strechay said. “I know if I don’t try to do too much, if I just go out there and throw strikes, my defense has my back.”
West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey handed the ball over to relief pitcher Dillon Meadows for the sixth inning. Meadows, a senior, struck out two batters over two innings on the mound, keeping the no-hit bid intact.
Mazey then turned to freshman Skylar Gonzalez, who struck out two Kent State (6-5) batters in the bottom of the eighth.
Freshman Jacob Watters took the mound in the top of the ninth. It took him five batters, but the freshman was able to close out the game and give the Mountaineers their first no-hitter since the 2007 season.
While the West Virginia (8-4) pitching staff was preventing Kent State from getting anything done offensively, the Mountaineers were able to capitalize at the plate.
The team’s offensive success began in the first inning as right fielder Austin Davis scored on a double from Vince Ippoliti, giving the Mountaineers an early lead.
West Virginia was able to add another run in the second inning when freshman infielder Matt McCormick connected on the first pitch he saw, sending it over the center field fence for a solo home run.
The third inning saw six Mountaineers come around to score, aided by a three-run home run by senior third baseman Kevin Brophy and a two-run home run by freshman center fielder Victor Scott.
With Strechay earning the win, Kent State starting pitcher Zach Shultz earned the loss. Shultz allowed eight runs over three innings of work.
The Mountaineers will hit the road this weekend, heading to the state of Georgia for a three-game series against Mercer. First pitch on Friday will come at 6 p.m., while games are slated to begin at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.