Just days removed from throwing a combined no-hitter against Kent State, the West Virginia baseball team will hit the road for its first road series since opening the season.
Starting on Friday, the Mountaineers will open up a three-game series against the Mercer Bears. It will be the first series against a lone opponent for WVU since taking on Jacksonville on Feb. 14-16.
With an 11-1 record, Mercer currently ranks first in the Southern Conference. The Bears hold a 9-0 record in games played at home this season.
The team’s lone loss came on the road Tuesday at the hands of No. 11 Florida State, 9-8.
Offensively, the Bears feature a multitude of players possessing batting averages that are .300 or higher.
Among everyday players, sophomore infielder Angelo DiSpigna leads the team with a .375 batting average. Senior infielder Brandon Michie (.366) and sophomore outfielder Bill Knight (.351) rank second and third, respectively.
The Bears are one of the stronger offensive teams in the Southern Conference, driving in 85 total runs over the team’s first 12 games. Colby Thomas, a freshman outfielder, is tied for the individual conference lead with 18 RBI.
On the mound, sophomore Jackson Kelley holds the lowest ERA among the team’s starting pitchers: 1.06. Kelley has allowed only four runs this season, with two of which being earned.
Garrett Matthes, a junior relief pitcher, has been a reliant arm out of the bullpen for the Bears. Over 11 innings pitched, the right-hander has held opposing hitters to a batting average of .105 while also striking out 14.
Looking for a successful weekend, West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey will be reliant on a string of strong performances from the team’s pitching staff.
Jackson Wolf, the Mountaineers’ Friday night starting pitcher, has been one of the team’s most consistent pitchers this season.
A junior left-hander from Gahanna, Ohio, Wolf holds a 1.40 ERA — the highest among WVU’s starting pitchers. Wolf currently ranks second on the team with 20 strikeouts, trailing fellow starting pitcher Ryan Bergert with 24.
At the plate, senior outfielder Braden Zarbnisky continues to lead the team. Following a 2-for-4 performance against Kent State, Zarbnisky ranks first on the team with a .471 batting average.
Freshman infielder Matt McCormick leads the team in home runs with three. He had previously been tied with teammate Paul McIntosh before connecting for a solo home run on Wednesday night.
All three games between WVU and Mercer will take place at OrthoGeorgia Park, located in Macon, Georgia. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., while games on Sunday and Monday are slated to begin at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.