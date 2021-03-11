The No. 23 West Virginia baseball team will play its home opener Friday versus Central Michigan. The Mountaineers were originally scheduled to play their home opener on March 5 versus Kent State but the team had to take a COVID-19 pause and miss four games.
The series versus Central Michigan (3-4) was originally scheduled to start on Thursday, but on Tuesday it was announced that they would instead play one game Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 11 a.m. and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the final out of the first game.
The last time West Virginia (4-3) played, it defeated Bryant, 9-7, with a late comeback. The team won two games in the Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament, with the only loss coming against Coastal Carolina.
In the team’s win over Bryant, West Virginia scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to come back from a two-run deficit. Three of the ninth inning runs came from a two-out, pinch-hit, three-run home run from freshman Nathan Blasick. Vince Ippoliti and Victor Scott each had three hits on five at-bats to lead the Mountaineers.
Central Michigan has won three straight games with its most recent being a 10-2 win over Richmond. In their last four games, the Chippewas have scored an average of 10 runs per game and given up less than five runs per game.
Offensively the Chippewas are led by Griffin Lockwood-Powell, the senior catcher has a team-high eight hits. Lockwood-Powell also has Central Michigan’s only home run on the season.
On the mound, Central Michigan’s Andrew Taylor (1-1) boasts a 0.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts in his 12 innings of work this season. West Virginia’s ace, Jackson Wolf has nearly identical stats with a 0.75 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched.
The other starting pitchers for the Mountaineers this season are Adam Tulloch and Jake Carr. Tulloch has an ERA of seven but also has struck out 15 batters in nine innings. Carr (0-1) holds an ERA of 23.63 along with six strikeouts in five innings.
West Virginia will rely on the bats of Ippoliti and Scott. Both Mountaineers lead the team with nine hits and both have hit two home runs this season. Matt McCormick and Kevin Brophy lead West Virginia with three home runs each.
All three games in the series will be broadcast on ESPN+. Following the series, the Mountaineers will host a two-game series against Morehead State on Tuesday and Wednesday.