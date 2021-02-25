The No. 23 West Virginia baseball team will compete in the Coastal Carolina University Baseball Tournament starting Friday at 11:30 a.m. with a game versus Kennesaw State.
WVU (2-2) started its season last weekend as it split a series with Georgia State. In the series, West Virginia scored 4.5 runs per game in that series but thanks to a 20-run third game, the Mountaineers have given up an average of eight runs per game.
The Mountaineers will open the tournament with senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (0-0, 1.80 ERA) taking on Kennesaw State (3-1) Friday morning.
West Virginia is 1-1 all-time against Kennesaw State the most recent game was played last season, a game in which the Mountaineers won 7-1. Wolf started that game and went seven innings allowing six hits and one run.
The Owls are coming off of a four-game series versus Saint Louis. In that series, the Owls won three games and averaged five runs per game.
Junior left-handed pitcher Adam Tulloch (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will take the mound as the team takes on Coastal Carolina (2-2) Saturday starting at 3 p.m.
The Chanticleers have played four games this season, with all four games coming against ranked opponents. CCU dropped 2-of-3 against No. 25 Duke but beat No. 16 Wake Forrest in the only game versus the Demon Deacons.
Coastal Carolina is averaging just over six runs per game through its first four games.
WVU and Coastal Carolina have played each other 13 times, the Chanticleers lead the series 9-4 over the Mountaineers. The most recent game between the two schools took place on Feb. 23, 2020, WVU lost 14-2 that day. No Mountaineers pitched more than 2.2 innings in that game.
In the final game of the weekend, sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Carr (0-1, 135 ERA) will take on Bryant (2-1) the final game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The two teams have not played since 2011 but the all-time series is tied at 1-1.
In his first outing this season, Carr was pulled in the first inning after giving up seven hits and 10 runs.
The Bulldogs won two games in its first series scoring an average of nearly four runs per game.
Following this tournament, West Virginia is scheduled to host 15 straight games including a three-game series versus Coastal Carolina March 19-21.