West Virginia upset No. 16 Pittsburgh Wednesday night by a score of 8-2 WVU scored in all but three innings of the matchup.
Carlson Reed got the start for the Mountaineers (16-21, 6-12 Big 12) and pitched well into the sixth inning. Reed gave up just four hits and one run in his nearly six innings of work.
WVU jumped on the Panthers (20-12, 14-10 ACC) early as it added one run in each of the first two innings.
To start the first inning, Austin Davis singled through to right field but he was thrown out at second on an attempted steal. Matt McCormick drew a walk to start his day but he did not stay on first for long as a Hudson Byorick triple to right field brought him home.
Alec Burns led off the second inning with a double to right field and advanced to third on a Victor Scott groundout. Mikey Kluska followed with a groundout of his own but Burns was able to score during the play to increase the WVU lead to 2-0.
West Virginia added another two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, both runs came with two outs down. After Byorick and Vince Ippoliti registered the first two outs of the inning, Burns and Scott hit back-to-back singles.
Kluska drew a walk to load the bases but upon drawing the walk forced Pitt to make its first call to the bullpen.
With the bases loaded, Tyler Doanes stepped into the batter’s box and smacked a single to score Burns and keep the bases loaded. Davis drew an RBI walk to score the final run of the inning and give the Mountaineers a 4-0 lead.
WVU hit three more singles in the bottom of the fifth inning to score another run. Davis hit the third single to bring Byorick home for the score.
Nico Popa kicked off the sixth inning for Pitt with a single. Popa advanced to second on a groundout and was brought home with a David Yanni double scoring the Panther’s first run.
The Mountaineers had a big bottom of the sixth inning as they scored three runs on a Paul McIntosh home run.
The Panthers scored a run in the top of the eighth inning after a wild pitch from Skylar Gonzales allowed Ron Washington to score from third base.
Madison Jeffrey pitched the top of the ninth inning and was able to pick up three strikeouts to end the game.
West Virginia will kick off a three-game homestand with Oklahoma starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. each game in the series will be televised on ESPN+.