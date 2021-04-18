The West Virginia baseball team rallied in the final innings to upset No. 7 Texas Tech on a walk-off by Mikey Kluska to win, 6-5, on Saturday evening in Morgantown.
West Virginia (14-15, 5-6 Big 12) was in control for the majority of the game before a sixth inning implosion by the pitching staff gave Texas Tech the opportunity to jump into the lead. Following the sixth inning, the Mountaineers scored the final two runs to secure the comeback win.
The first inning for WVU started with a single by Tyler Doanes. The Mountaineers quickly reached two more batters with Victor Scott taking first on a throwing error by the Red Raiders and Hudson Byorick reaching on a fielder’s choice that scored Doanes.
Byorick was picked off at second to end the inning for WVU. In the bottom of the second inning, West Virginia had back-to-back singles to place runners on first and third with only one out. Kevin Brophy struck out on the next at-bat, but Matt McCormick advanced to second on a wild pitch and Vince Ippoliti scored to extend WVU’s lead.
Another wild pitch advanced McCormick to third and set up Austin Davis with an RBI opportunity. In his at-bat, Davis knocked a single to center field to score McCormick. The inning ended on a groundout by Doanes with WVU leading, 3-0.
Texas Tech (25-8, 6-5 Big 12) rallied over the next two innings to remain in contention heading into the sixth inning. In the sixth inning, the Red Raiders tallied no hits but scored three runs to take the lead for the first time.
In the inning, four Texas Tech batters were hit by pitch. The third batter to be hit in the inning, came with bases loaded and scored a run. On the following at-bat, a sacrifice fly scored the tying run. Another hit by pitch loaded the bases once again and on the next at-bat, the Red Raiders had another batter walked and gained the lead, 5-4.
In the eighth inning, West Virginia needed to rally. Kluska led-off the inning with a pop out, Scott was walked on the next at-bat. Scott easily advanced to second on a wild pitch to give Byorick an opportunity to tie the game.
Byorick singled to center field and advanced Scott to third with Paul McIntosh stepping up to the plate. McIntosh singled to left field to score Byorick and tie the game at 5-5. The inning ended with back-to-back strikeouts for the Mountaineers.
In the ninth inning, Texas Tech was unable to mount an offensive attack with only one batter reaching base on a walk. The game then headed to the bottom of the ninth inning with an opportunity for the Mountaineers to win.
The first three batters all reached base to load the bases for West Virginia. Brophy and Davis both singled and they were followed with a walk by Doanes to load the bases for Kluska. In his at-bat, Kluska reached first to secure the walk-off win, 6-5.
Up next, West Virginia looks to take the series in game three on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.