The West Virginia baseball team is coming off a three game set against one of the Big 12's toughest offerings, the No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Despite the 2-1 series defeat for the Mountaineers, there was a lot to learn about WVU's season following the matchups last weekend.
Many believed that the series against the Cowboys was a testament and a showcase of how the Mountaineers will fare this season, whether that's a long postseason run or a struggling conference record.
This @WVUBaseball team is absolutely good enough to host another regional. Period.— Not Tony Caridi (@fauxcaridi) April 17, 2022
The series against Oklahoma State (26-10, 9-3 Big 12) was a measure of the 2022 season and was important for a couple of reasons. The first of these was the Big 12 standings implications.
West Virginia (22-12, 6-3 Big 12) came into the weekend series against the Cowboys atop the Big 12 standings with five victories and only one defeat in conference. The Cowboys were second in the conference, coming in with seven victories and two defeats against conference opponents.
The series in Morgantown, W. Va., was a fight for the top spot in the nation's best baseball conference, and it ended up being exactly that. With both squads splitting the first two matchups, it came down to the Easter Sunday series finale, with Oklahoma State pulling away with a lopsided win.
Despite a close defeat, one dominant victory and a crushing blowout, WVU baseball has shown that it can handle some of the toughest teams in the country and within the Big 12.
In the first matchup on April 15, West Virginia showed some of its best play from the mound with ace Jacob Watters and showed some great bullpen play afterwards.
Watters led the Mountaineers with eight strikeouts on six innings pitched, but the hitting struggles against the Big 12's best bullpen and OSU opening arm Justin Campbell proved to be too much to overcome the small deficit.
Small-ball for the Mountaineers proved to be helpful against the excellent OSU arms, with WVU's Austin Davis stealing two bags to bring the game within one.
In Saturday's April 16 matchup, WVU showed their best combined performance yet against a top five team. The West Virginia field group amassed seven strikeouts all together with seven hits from the plate against OSU.
The Mountaineers also bombed two solo homers, Nathan Blasick and McGwire Holbrook, against the Cowboys on Saturday to show off their long ball capabilities even against a strong group of pitchers.
The decisive series finale on Sunday, April 17 set up a battle for the Big 12's top spot, but this matchup was the anomaly of the series for the Mountaineers.
Oklahoma State ran away early with a great eye in the box, scoring eight runs in the first five innings before West Virginia got on the board.
It was a rough day on the mound as well, with Oklahoma getting 11 hits off of five different pitchers compared to WVU's three hits.
Blasick showed some promise in an otherwise blowout loss, homering for his second time in two games against the Cowboys.
Even with a series loss in front packed home crowds at Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineers have shown how they can hang with some of the country's best and even the Big 12's best, potentially leading to a spot in the postseason come June.
West Virginia will be back on the diamond for a non-conference matchup however, facing the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Backyard Brawl.
When: First pitch at 1 p.m.
Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Penn.
Watch: ACC Network Extra