It was a ranked Big 12 matchup at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday, with the No. 24 West Virginia baseball team falling in a close defensive battle against the No. 3 Oklahoma State Cowboys, 2-1
The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Mountaineers and extends the OSU streak to four games won in a row.
With such a stout defensive performance between the Big 12’s top team by record (WVU) and the second team in the standings (OSU), it was tough to make contact down the stretch. The Mountaineers hit 7-for-31 (.226) compared to a slightly better batting average of 8-for-33 (.242) from the Cowboys.
It was a pitcher’s duel between the two starters, with Jacob Watters back on the mound to start out for West Virginia, coming out in control with a massive eight strikeouts on six innings pitched with a 3.28 ERA. Justin Campbell was also dominant for the Cowboys on seven innings, recording eight strikeouts of his own on a 2.98 ERA.
With great day on the mound and in the field by both squads, the first base hit didn’t come until the bottom of the second, off the bat of WVU’s Braden Barry for a single.
Oklahoma State was the first to get on the board however, with an RBI single for Caeden Trenkle, sending home Marcus Brown for the opening run and the 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
It took the Cowboys until the top of the seventh to crack the West Virginia defense again, with Nolan McLean hitting a solo homer to center field to extend the OSU lead to two at 2-0.
In the bottom of the eighth, the speedy Austin Davis stole two crucial bases to put himself in scoring position at third base with JJ Wetherholt at the plate. Victor Scott II hit a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to score Davis and bring the game within one at 2-1.
The Mountaineers had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t record a hit on relief pitcher McLean, giving Oklahoma State the 2-1 victory.
Davis was West Virginia’s top contributor, stealing two bases while also hitting 2-for-4 with one run scored.
Oklahoma State saw its most efficient performance from Brown, with 3-for-4 hitting and a double, along with one run scored.
The Mountaineers will continue their series against the Cowboys in Morgantown for their next contest on Saturday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. from Monongalia County Ballpark with streaming available on ESPN+.