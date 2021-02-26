The Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament started Friday morning with No. 23 West Virginia picking up a 13-3 victory over Kennesaw State. The Mountaineers were led by seven shutout innings from starting left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf.
Wolf (1-0) started his day with a six-pitch three out first inning. West Virginia (3-2) then started the bottom of the first inning with Austin Davis reaching first on a throwing error. Davis then stole second and third. Then a Vince Ippoliti ground out scored Davis giving the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead after one inning.
Wolf gave up a single to Terence Norman in the second inning but shut down the rest of the Kennesaw State (3-2) batters.
Mikey Kluska led off the bottom of the third inning with a single up the middle, then a Nathan Blasick single advance Kluska to third and on a throwing error, Kluska scored to extend the Mountaineer lead.
In the top of the third inning, Wolf once again gave up just one hit as Jake Coro singled to right field, but the Owls were unable to get anyone else on base.
WVU scored four runs in the bottom of the third to extend its lead to 6-0. The scoring started with a Matt McCormick lead-off homerun. Ippoliti and Victor Scott both followed up with singles. Then a throwing error on a Dominic Ragazzo bunt scored Ippoliti. Kevin Brophy grounded out but runners advanced, scoring Scott. Finally, a Kluska fly out scored Ragazzo.
Neither team saw any action in the fourth inning, as both teams went three up and three down.
Ippoliti led off the bottom of the fifth inning by getting hit by a pitch. Then a Scott homerun scored two for West Virginia.
Ben Abernathy checked in at second base for the Mountaineers and in his first at bat, Abernathy reached on a fielding error. The freshman utility player then stole second. Davis was walked then both players successfully stole bases putting them both in scoring position and a McCormick ground out scored Abernathy.
In his final inning of work, Wolf started with back-to-back outs. The senior pitcher then gave up a Garrett Hodges double -- the farthest any Kennesaw State batter would reach against Wolf. To end the inning, Nick Hassan grounded out, leaving the Owls with no runs.
Brophy homered to start the bottom of the seventh inning but no other Mountaineers scored in the inning.
Daniel Ouderick took the mound to start the top of the eighth inning and gave up back-to-back doubles scoring one for the Owls. Then a Jesse Sherrill ground out scored Coro, cutting the Kennesaw State deficit to eight.
A three-run eighth inning brought the Mountaineer lead back up to double digits. A Brophy two-out double scored two runs for West Virginia.
Sophomore Tim Wynia took the mound for the ninth inning. Wynia struck out the first batter he faced, forced a pop up from the second batter. The sophomore right-handed pitcher then gave up a Hodges homerun, but Wynia was able to strike out Hassan to end the game.
West Virginia will continue the Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament Saturday at 3 p.m. versus Coastal Carolina. Adam Tulloch (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for WVU. The game will be televised on ESPN+