The WVU baseball team defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 5-2 on Sunday, winning the weekend series against their Big 12 opponents in Fort Worth, TX.
The Mountaineers got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the first inning.
Senior center fielder Victor Scott started the scoring when he singled in the top of the first inning, scoring senior right fielder Austin Davis. Sophomore designated hitter McGwire Holbrook followed that up with a single to bring Scott in to score.
Sophomore second baseman Mikey Kluska singled to score Braden Berry to put the Mountaineers up by three. Redshirt junior Tevin Tucker then doubled to score Kluska and Dayne Leonard.
However, the Horned Frogs then scored in the bottom of the inning to make the score 5-1.
TCU added another score in the sixth inning but that was all they would get, as the Mountaineers came out victorious in both the game and in the series.
While no player in blue and gold had multiple hits, the WVU lineup made the few they had count as they scored five runs en route to the win. Every member of the starting lineup had at least one hit.
The shortstop Tucker had the most runs batted in for the Mountaineers, driving in two runs with his fourth-inning double. Sophomore left fielder Braden Barry also had a double and scored a run.
On the mound, the Mountaineers got stellar pitching out of fifth-year right-handers Zach Bravo, Chase Smith and Trey Braithwaite.
Bravo was the starter for West Virginia. He tossed five innings, giving up only one earned run and four hits while walking three batters and striking out two.
Smith came in to relieve Bravo in the fifth inning, and he allowed no earned runs while recording one out.
Braithwaite pitched the final three and two-thirds innings, allowing no earned runs, no hits, no walks, and striking out three hitters.
With the win the Mountaineers now sit at 16-10 overall, and 2-1 in Big 12 competition.
Their next game will be on Wednesday, April 6 in Morgantown, W.Va. at 6:30 p.m. against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Tickets are $1 (free with student ID), and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.