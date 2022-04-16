The WVU baseball team coasted to a 5-2 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, as they took game two of the three-game set against the Cowboys at Wagener Field.
The Mountaineers (22-11, 6-2 Big 12) have continued to impress in conference play, as they maintain a first place position with the win over Oklahoma State.
Left-hander Ben Hampton got the starting nod for WVU, as he continued to solidify his position as the rotation’s ace with 5.1 solid innings of two-run ball.
West Virginia was the first team on the board Saturday, with designated hitter Nathan Blasick connecting on a solo homer in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead.
The Mountaineers did not stop mashing the ball there, as catcher McGwire Holbrook knocked a two-run long ball over the left field wall the following inning to extend the blue and gold lead to 3-0.
The Cowboys would not get across home plate until the top of the fourth. An RBI single in the frame and an RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth would account for the only runs they scored.
Though the two runs would be enough to knock Hampton out of the game. He was credited as the winning pitcher, and finished with five strikeouts over five plus.
The Mountaineers also continued to wreak havoc on the base paths against Oklahoma State, swiping seven bags on a perfect seven attempts.
Holbrook was responsible for a majority of WVU’s offense, finishing as the top hitter for the Mountaineers with four RBI’s on 1-of-2 hitting.
Trey Braithwaite would close out the win for West Virginia, tossing two shutout innings in the final frames to record the save.
With the win WVU has a chance to take the series in the Sunday rubber match, after losing game one by a 2-1 score.
First pitch of the series finale is set for 1 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark. The contest will be broadcast via the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+, or fans can catch the radio call over 100.9 WZST-FM.