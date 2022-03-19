The WVU baseball team won game two of their three-game series against Campbell on Saturday, playing opportunistic ball to beat the Fighting Camels 6-3 in Buies Creek, N.C.
The Mountaineers are now 10-7 on the season, with the final game of their East Coast road trip coming on Sunday, March 19.
Left-hander Ben Hampton got the starting nod for WVU, as he continued his strong performance on the season with seven quality innings against Campbell.
West Virginia got the scoring started early on Saturday, getting an RBI double from McGwire Holbrook in the top of the first. Left fielder Braden Barry followed that up with an RBI single of his own to put the blue and gold up 2-0 in the opening frame.
WVU got another run the next inning, extending the lead to 3-0 on a long ball from shortstop Tevin Tucker.
The Fighting Camels did not get across the plate against Hampton until the top of the fifth, getting back a run on a homer from left fielder Logan Jordan.
The Mountaineers were able to extend their lead, though, bringing out the small- ball and pushing two runs across the plate on a sacrifice bunt from third baseman Alex Khan.
Campbell was able to get back one of those runs in the bottom half of the inning, reaching home plate on an RBI groundout from third baseman Jarrod Belbin. WVU led 5-2 heading into the seventh inning stretch.
West Virginia scored another run the next inning on an RBI groundout. Despite getting just two base hits over the first seven innings, they brought six runs across the dish and drew six walks with five stolen bases.
The Mountaineers got another hit in the ninth on a single from Mikey Kluska, but could not bring the second baseman around. They were out-hit three to four by the Fighting Camels.
Hampton’s night on the mound didn’t end until the eighth inning, as he was replaced by Chase Smith out of the ‘pen. The left-hander finished with 7.1 strong innings of two-run ball with three strikeouts.
Smith would surrender an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, but was able to settle in and secure the victory for the Mountaineers. Hampton was credited as the winning pitcher.
With the win WVU is now 1-2 on their road trip, with a chance to even that record in the final game on Sunday. The rubber match of the three-game set against Campbell is set to get underway at 1 p.m. at Jim Perry Stadium.