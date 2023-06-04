West Virginia baseball broke a six-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, defeating Ball State 13-5 in an elimination game in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park.
The Mountaineers will now take on the loser of Game 4 of the Regional to fight for a spot in the Lexington finale.
West Virginia had first at-bats as the visiting team. Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt led off for the Mountaineers, singling to left center.
Wetherholt was caught stealing second and West Virginia went scoreless in the first. Ball State earned no hits in the bottom of the inning as left-handed junior Ben Hampton commanded the mound, keeping the score at 0-0.
Ball State got on the board first in the second inning from an RBI single by junior outfielder Nick Gregory. After two, the Cardinals led 1-0.
Freshman infielder Ellis Garcia started off a go-ahead third inning for West Virginia with a single up the middle. Graduate student infielder Tevin Tucker followed by reaching first base on a throwing error, moving Ellis to second.
Big 12 Player of the Year Wetherholt homered to center field with two on base, driving in three runs and giving West Virginia a go-ahead 3-1 lead in the middle of the third.
In the bottom of the third, Ball State responded with four runs on six straight hits off Hampton. The Cardinals took a 5-3 lead with six innings left to play.
Graduate student Dayne Leonard homered to right field to start West Virginia’s fourth-inning at-bats, closing the gap on the Cardinals by one run.
Garcia kept the momentum going with a double down the left field line followed by a bunt from Tucker. Wetherholt then grounded out to first, scoring Garcia to tie the game up 5-5.
With two outs, freshman catcher Logan Sauve came to the plate and sent a home run down the left field line, putting the Mountaineers back in front, 7-5.
The first pitching change of the game came in the bottom of the fourth for West Virginia as Head Coach Randy Mazey sent sophomore righty Aiden Major to the mound for Hampton.
Major retired his first three batters in the fourth to keep West Virginia’s two-run lead.
After a scoreless fifth inning for the Mountaineers, Major struck out all three batters in the Cardinals’ at-bats.
Another run did not come until the top of the seventh inning off a homer from sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey, extending West Virginia’s lead to 8-5.
Major continued to shut down the Cardinals in the seventh and eighth innings. In the top of the ninth, the Mountaineers punched in five more runs by hits from Leonard, Tucker and Sauve to lead 13-5 with the bottom half of the ninth to go.
Major and his defense held Ball State in its at-bats, winning by eight runs and snapping a six-game losing streak.
Major earned the win for the Mountaineers, totaling a season-high eight strikeouts and holding the Cardinals to no runs.
West Virginia takes on the loser of Kentucky vs. Indiana Sunday at noon. The matchup will be an elimination game and will be available on ESPN+.