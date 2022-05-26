The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team struggled offensively for most of their first game of the 2022 Big 12 Conference Tournament and could not overcome a poor start, falling to the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners 6-4.
The No. 6 seed Mountaineers (33-21, 14-10 Big 12) fell behind early with a disastrous second inning, and could not overcome it as the No. 3 seed Sooners (34-20, 15-9 Big 12) won their third game in four meetings against WVU this season.
After the Sooners scored on a single, they then loaded the bases and hit a grand slam to take a 5-0 lead.
The Mountaineers got runners on first and second base with second with no outs in the top of the third inning and with one out in the fourth inning, but both times they could not advance the runners.
The highlight of the game came for the Mountaineers came in the bottom of the third inning, when sophomore right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed caught an Oklahoma bunt and quickly threw out the runner at second base to turn a double play.
Oklahoma then added another run to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 6-0.
The Mountaineers finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth inning when freshman second baseman JJ Wetherholt scored on a wild pitch, but the Mountaineers could not drive in the runner who advanced to third base.
The Mountaineers then made a late comeback in the ninth inning, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Freshman Grant Hussey hit his eleventh home run of the season in the ninth inning to make the score 6-2, and then Wetherholt hit a two-run homer with two outs to give the Mountaineers brief hope. However, All-Big 12 Second Team relief pitcher Trevin Michael got a strikeout to end the game at 6-4.
West Virginia went a 10-38 with no walks and only three extra base hits, as the Oklahoma pitching staff dominated the first eight innings despite being in a bullpen game. Wetherholt was the only Mountaineer to have multiple runs batted in, going 2-5 with a home run and two runs batted in on his ninth inning blast. Hussey had the other homer for the Mountaineers, going 2-4 with an RBI off his solo homer.
Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook went 2-4 with a double, and senior right fielder Auston Davis went 2-5. Sophomore left fielder Braden Barry and redshirt junior third baseman Dayne Leonard also had hits.
A lack of scoring was not present for WVU's pitching, though.
The Mountaineers used three pitchers, who combined to pitch eight innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and ten walks and striking out eleven batters. However, the best performance of the game for the Mountaineers came from a pitcher, as Reed pitched four and one-thirds innings, allowing only one earned run and striking out five batters, as well as the double play he turned in the third inning.
West Virginia will move to the loser’s bracket and play Kansas State at 12:30 on Thursday, which can be watched on ESPNU. The winner of the game will play the loser of the Oklahoma vs Texas Tech game, with the winner moving on to play the winner of that game in the semifinals on May 28. All games in the tournament are taking place at Globe Life Field, which is home to Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.