The WVU baseball team got its first victory of the 2023 season Sunday, defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles 13-4 at J.I. Clements Stadium.
West Virginia (1-2) lost the first two games of its opening series against the Eagles (2-1) but was able to avoid a sweep and salvage one game.
After dropping a heartbreaker in game one and playing poorly in game two, WVU pummeled Georgia Southern in the series finale and was able to take something positive from the initial series of the year.
Georgia Southern took an early lead Sunday with a two-run home run from infielder Noah Ledford. However, the Mountaineers responded an inning later with a three-run shot from junior outfielder Landon Wallace.
It would be his first round-tripper of the season, giving WVU a 3-2 lead after an inning and a half.
The long ball would be present all day for WVU, as in the third inning redshirt senior Caleb McNeely stroked one out of J.I. Clements Stadium, a blast into the left field making the game 4-2.
Georgia Southern would drive in a run in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI groundout, cutting the lead to one.
The scoring would pick up again in the fifth, as redshirt senior middle infielder Tevin Tucker
hit a sacrifice fly, driving in freshman Logan Suave.
Later in the inning, junior Braeden Berry crushed a 3-run home run, the team’s third of the day, and gave WVU a 5-run lead, 8-3.
In the seventh, Barry reached on an error, and on the error a run scored for WVU, giving the Blue and Gold a 9-3 lead.
Georgia Southern’s final run scored in the game came from an RBI walk. The score became 9-4 until the ninth inning.
In the ninth, West Virginia had a final flourish of runs, driving in four. Catcher Dayne Leonard drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, scoring sophomore Evan Smith. Then, McNeely plated two runs on a single, scoring infielder J.J. Wetherholt and Barry.
The final run scored came with Suave at the dish. The pitch got past the catcher, and McNeely scored from third. The pitch was ruled a passed ball and would be the final run scored of the game.
Starting pitcher Grant Siegel (1-0) was given the win for WVU, his first. Zachary Harris (0-1) took the loss for Georgia Southern.
Siegel pitched five innings and had a lot of threes on his stat line. He gave up three earned runs, three hits, three walks, three strikeouts and three runs total.
WVU baseball returns to action on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when the Mountaineers travel to College Park, Maryland for an out-of-conference tilt versus the Maryland Terrapins. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and can be watched on B1G Network+.