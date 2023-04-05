As West Virginia comes off its first conference series win against Kansas State, the team is the first in the Big 12 to win a conference series on the road. Ranked at No. 24 in the nation, the Mountaineers are one of four Big 12 teams in the national rankings.
With conference play underway, West Virginia is going to face some of its toughest competition so far this season.Its next conference matchup takes place in Morgantown against Kansas, who comes off a series sweep against Baylor.
Kansas is 3-3 in the Big 12 after dropping a series to TCU. Although West Virginia has yet to play a conference series at home this season, the Mountaineers are 8-2 in home non-conference games and have an advantage against the Jayhawks who are 2-9 overall on the road.
The Mountaineers’ bats have played a large role in the Mountaineers’ success so far this season as they currently stand at No. 3 in the Big 12 with a batting average of .297. Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt leads the Big 12 in individual batting standings, batting .462.
Leading in batting average are No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Texas Tech. Oklahoma State is the highest nationally ranked Big 12 team as it has a 22-7 record, just one more win than West Virginia.
The Mountaineers and Cowboys compete April 14-16 in Stillwater, where Oklahoma State holds an 18-2 home record. With similar resumes, the matchup will be significant in establishing the top teams in the Big 12.
Despite No. 22 Texas Tech leading the Big 12 in batting, the Red Raiders are in the lower half of the Big 12 rankings due to a 4-5 conference record. Texas Tech was swept by Texas, who currently holds the No. 21 spot in the country.
West Virginia’s series against Texas closes out the Mountaineers’ regular season from May 18-20 on the road in Austin. So far this season, the two teams have the same win percentage in the Big 12, but have different strengths.
Texas leads the conference in pitching, with an average ERA of 3.40 compared to West Virginia’s 3.89. The Longhorns have three pitchers in the Big 12’s top ten compared to the Mountaineers’ two.
Among the two from WVU is right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel, who leads the conference in innings pitched with 56.0. Traxel has pitched four complete games this season and has been a positive addition to head coach Randy Mazey’s pitching staff this season.
Traxel pitched on day two of the Mountaineers’ series against Kansas State, where he picked up just his second loss, moving him to 5-2 on the season. Kansas State is second in the Big 12 in home runs, hitting a total of 45 with 5 coming from its win against West Virginia. Despite the homers, the Wildcats are eighth in the Big 12 in batting.
With the same conference win percentage as Kansas State, TCU is in the middle of the Big 12 with an overall 17-11 record. The Mountaineers take on TCU at home in late April, and despite leading TCU in batting and pitching, the Horned Frogs have a better fielding percentage at 0.972.
At the bottom of the Big 12 are Oklahoma and Baylor. West Virginia plays Oklahoma at home at Monongalia County Ballpark and Baylor on the road in Waco, Texas. The Bears are the only team in the conference to have an overall losing record.
With the Big 12 currently being one of the best represented conferences in the national rankings, West Virginia has a lot to prove heading into the back half of the season. The Mountaineers will play again on Friday, April 7 at Monongalia Ballpark as they host Kansas.