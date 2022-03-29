The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team won a mid-week road game, defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd 7-3 in Huntington, W. Va.
The second inning was enough for the Mountaineers, getting out to a 5-0 lead.
Sophomore left fielder Braden Barry started the scoring with his two-run double to left field, scoring Vince Ippoliti and Grant Hussey for an RBI double.
After that, sophomore second baseman Mikey Kluska homered to left field to drive in Barry and senior right fielder Austin Davis homered to left-center to make the score 5-0 early.
The score became 6-0 in the fourth inning when Kluska drove in Barry again, this time by a sacrifice fly.
Senior center fielder Victor Scott homered to right-center in the 5th inning to make the score 7-0.
The Thundering Herd scored three runs across the 7th and 8th innings, but it was not enough as the Mountaineers won 7-3.
The Mountaineers raked in the batter’s box. Leadoff right fielder Austin Davis had the most hits, going 3-4 with an RBI, home run, and walk with center fielder Victor Scott II also sending a home run.
Sophomore left fielder Braden Barry had two runs batted in and a home run, crossing home plate twice on the night.
Sophomore second baseman Mikey Kluska led the Mountaineers with three runs batted in, courtesy of his second-inning home run.
Fifth-year right-hander Zach Bravo led the Mountaineers on the mound. As the starting pitcher, he pitched six innings, allowing only three hits and no walks.
After that, six relievers pitched the last three innings, allowing three hits, but allowed three earned runs and walked an unsatisfactory six batters. The best of the six was redshirt junior right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk, who struck out all three batters in the ninth inning to seal the win.
The Mountaineers play again Wednesday, facing the Pittsburgh Panthers at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.