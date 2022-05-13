The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team lost the first game of its weekend series against the Oklahoma Sooners, falling in a lopsided road defeat against another Big 12 foe, 15-1.
The Mountaineers (29-19, 10-9 Big 12) never led as the No. 24 Sooners (30-17, 11-7 Big 12) dominated the game, scoring 15 runs on 14 hits as the Mountaineers fall dangerously close to .500 in Big 12 games.
The Sooners took a 3-0 lead in the third inning that soon became a 5-0 lead an inning later.
The Mountaineers did get on the board in the top of the fifth inning with freshman first baseman Grant Hussey’s RBI, but the Sooners answered that with a five-run inning in the bottom of the frame.
The Sooners added five more runs in the final three innings, bringing the final scoreline to an embarrassing 15-1.
At the plate, little went right for the Mountaineers. Junior pinch hitter Kevin Dowdell, redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard and redshirt junior shortstop Tevin Tucker were the only players to record hits, as the Mountaineers went a putrid 3-for-30 (.100) with no extra base hits and only one walk amassing 12 strikeouts.
And on the mound, it was even worse. The Mountaineers pitchers combined for eight innings pitched, 13 earned runs, 14 hits, and walked 10 batters, and had an ERA of 14.63 in the game. The only bright spot of the game is that the Mountaineers struck out 12 Oklahoma batters.
The Mountaineers continue the series against the Sooners with the second matchup at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. Streaming will be available through Bally Sports.