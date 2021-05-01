The West Virginia baseball team has now lost three-straight games as it opened the series against No. 5 TCU with an 8-2 loss on Friday night in Morgantown.
West Virginia (15-19, 6-10 Big 12) continues on its downward path as its losing streak was extended in game one against the Horned Frogs. In the loss, the WVU offense had its struggles again as the Mountaineers only totaled six hits.
Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (3-5) earned the start and was working on a no-hitter before he gave up three hits and three runs to TCU (31-10, 13-3 Big 12) in the fifth inning. For the game, Wolf pitched six innings, only allowing six hits, four runs and striking out 11 batters.
It was another fast start for the Mountaineers as their lead-off batter, Austin Davis, bunted a single in the first inning. Following an out by Mikey Kluska, Tyler Doanes doubled to left field and scored Davis to give WVU the lead, 1-0.
Neither team amounted much before TCU broke the game open in the fifth inning. The first two batters reached for TCU before a flyout by Phillip Sikes put a runner on third with only one out. On the next at-bat, freshman outfielder Luke Boyers singled to right field and scored the first run for the Horned Frogs.
On a wild pitch, both runners advanced for TCU into scoring position with still only one out in the inning. A single to center field by Tommy Sacco scored both runners and gave TCU the lead, 3-1.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, West Virginia cut the deficit to one. For the second time on Friday night, Davis had something to do with the score. This time, the junior outfielder sent a single to right field with bases loaded to score Vince Ippoliti.
The Mountaineers were unable to take advantage of bases loaded as Kluska grounded into a double play to end the inning. That was the closest WVU would come to getting back into contention as TCU scored the final five runs of the game.
After a run in the eighth inning, the Horned Frogs closed the door on a West Virginia comeback with three runs in the ninth inning to solidify their victory.
The first two batters flew out to begin the inning, but the next four batters all reached base before the Mountaineers found that third out. In relief, junior right-handed pitcher Jeffrey Madison allowed three hits and three runs in just two innings of work.
The deficit was too much to overcome in the ninth inning as TCU won game one of the three-game series, 8-2.
First pitch for game two on Saturday is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU.