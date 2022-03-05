The West Virginia Mountaineers lost the second game of their series this weekend 6-2 to the Illinois Illini, despite a late comeback attempt in the ninth inning.
The Illini (3-5) took a 2-0 lead with a home run in the top of the second inning, and never lost the lead, scoring four runs in the final three innings.
The No. 25 Mountaineers (7-3) loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth while down 6-0, scoring two runs, but could not score more and lost their third game of the season.
The Illini also dominated in getting hits, with 11 hits to just three by the Mountaineers.
A bright spot for the Mountaineers was the start by sophomore pitcher Ben Hampton. Hampton allowed only two runs in six innings, and only letting six runners on base while striking out nine batters.
However, this was not enough for the Mountaineers as the Illini took advantage of their bullpen in the seventh, eight and ninth innings.
The two runs the Mountaineers drove in came after the Illini third baseman committed an error on a ball hit by redshirt junior Dayne Leonard.
Sophomore designated hitter McGwire Holbrook had two of the three hits for the Mountaineers, also getting on base via a walk and scoring in the bottom of the ninth.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will finish the series tomorrow at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Minn. against the Michigan State Spartans at 11 a.m. which will be streamed online at Big 10+.