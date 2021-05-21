Behind three homeruns, the West Virginia baseball team won its sixth game in a row, 5-4, on Thursday evening against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas.
West Virginia (23-23, 8-14 Big 12) began the game with a two-run homerun from Nathan Blasick in the first inning after the first two batters were retired. After Austin Davis and Paul McCormick failed to reach base to begin the game, Paul McIntosh hit a single to right field to reach first base.
On the next at-bat, Blasick homered to give WVU the lead, 2-0. It didn’t take long for Texas (38-13, 15-7 Big 12) to return the favor, as the Longhorns scored two runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Freshman infielder Mitchell Daly began the hitting for Texas with a double to center field and then advanced to third base on a wild pitch with only one out. Following a strikeout by Zach Zubia, Iva Melendez earned a walk to put two runners on with Cam Williams stepping up to the plate.
Williams scored both Daly and Melendez with a double to right field and tied the game at 2-2. The inning ended on a routine flyout to right field.
West Virginia eventually retook the lead in the third inning on a solo homerun by McIntosh. That homerun was McIntosh’s eighth of the season and first since May 14 against Miami of Ohio.
Texas returned fired in the bottom of the fourth inning on a solo homerun by redshirt senior outfielder Mike Antico to tie the game at 3-3.
Another homerun by the Mountaineers, this time by Kevin Brophy, gave West Virginia the lead for good at 4-3 in the fifth inning. West Virginia extended its lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning following an RBI double by Victor Scott.
Texas cut the deficit to one run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI bunt by Eric Kennedy.
In the final three innings, the Longhorns only totaled two hits as sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters earned the save. As a team, WVU totaled seven hits and overcame three errors. Texas tallied eight hits and had one error.
Jackson Wolf (5-5) picked up the win after pitching 5.1 innings and allowing six hits, four runs and striking out four batters.
West Virginia’s win over Texas marks the highest win over a ranked opponent in school history with Texas sitting at No. 2 in the D1Baseball.com poll.
First pitch for game two on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.