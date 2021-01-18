The West Virginia baseball team enters the D1Baseball.com Preseason Top-25 at No. 14 as announced on Monday.
According to WVU Athletics Communications, this is the highest preseason ranking for the baseball program. It was last in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll in 2018 at No. 22.
With the Mountaineers, there are a total of five schools from the Big 12 in the poll. Texas Tech ranks highest at No. 3 with Texas and TCU both making the top-10 at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively. Oklahoma State is No. 20.
Florida comes in at No. 1 with UCLA right behind at No. 2. Along with Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Louisville round out the top-5 at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.
In a shortened season with COVID-19, West Virginia went 11-5 in 2020. The Mountaineers return 25 players including left-handed pitcher Jake Carr and catcher/infielder Matt McCormick, who were named to the Freshman All-America team last season by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.