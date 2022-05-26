The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team was eliminated from the 2022 Big 12 Conference Tournament. They went 0-2 after an 8-5 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, possibly putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy.
The No. 6 seed Mountaineers (33-22, 14-10 Big 12) had moved to the loser’s bracket after a 6-4 loss to Oklahoma, but had the opportunity to face the loser of Oklahoma vs Texas Tech. However, the No. 7 seed Wildcats (28-28 8-16 Big 12) will do so after continuing their season with the win.
West Virginia were the second team to be eliminated via a loss in the loser bracket, joining No. 8 seed Baylor as the second team to be eliminated from the tournament.
Kansas State took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off a one-out RBI double and single. The Mountaineers did make two highlight reel plays on defense by a pair of freshmen when first baseman Grant Hussey reached into the Mountaineer dugout to catch a pop fly. Second baseman JJ Wetherholt picked off a runner at second base for the final two outs of the inning. However, Kansas State then scored on a walk with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning.
The Mountaineers offense had their own answer for the Wildcats lineup, responding in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
The Mountaineers got on the board in the the bottom of the third inning with a two-out RBI single by sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook, which scored redshirt junior shortstop Tevin Tucker. Next another RBI single when left fielder Braden Barry drove in senior center fielder Victor Scott. Redshirt junior third baseman Dayne Leonard then tied the game with his own RBI single, which scored Holbrook and tied the game at 3-3.
The Wildcats then got a runner on second base with no outs in the top of the fourth, but Mountaineers starter Ben Hampton got three outs to prevent a run from crossing home plate. The Wildcats were able to regain the lead, hitting a two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth to go up 4-3, and extended the lead with a solo homer in the top of the sixth.
After Kansas State eventually went up 7-3, the Mountaineers cut into their deficit with a double by Scott which scored freshman second baseman JJ Wetherholt.
Both teams scored another run with Wetherholt hitting a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Hussey. That was was not enough, as Kansas State won 8-5, eliminating the Mountaineers from the tournament, and possibly raising questions about them making the NCAA tournament.
The Mountaineers are currently projected as one of the 16 No. 3 seeds by D1Baseball, meaning they are one of the last 16 teams in as an at-large bid. However, after going 0-2 in the Big 12 Tournament, the Mountaineers are now ranked No. 44 in RPI, which is lower than two of the last four teams in the tournament, according to D1Baseball.
While this may push them dangerously close to those teams and potentially missing the tournament, the good news for WVU is that not only are they still five spots of any of the last four teams out, this projection does not decide if they will make it or not.
Unfortunately, they may be close enough to be knocked out by another bubble team that wins more games this week, or by a bid stealer that unexpectedly wins their conference tournament who would otherwise not have qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
The Mountaineers may seem like they are still in, but their play in the last two games will still have some fans on the edge of their seats to see if they really are.
WVU head coach Randy Mazey says he is pleased with his team's performance this season, and thinks they've earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
"When you look back at the season we've had, it has really been a great year considering we were picked to finish eighth in the league," Mazey said. "But you have no idea going into [the season] how good you're going to be. So, for us to be able to do what we've done this season says a lot about our kids. "As good as we've played this year, I think we've put ourselves in a position to play in the postseason. If we don't, someone is going to have to really explain to me how that happened. So, we don't think the season is over."
The Mountaineers played well enough offensively to give the team a chance, scoring five runs on six hits and five walks. No Mountaineer stood out with multiple runs batted in or even hits, but it was enough for the team to score.
JJ Wetherholt didn’t get a hit, but he did reach base the most times of any Mountaineer, going 0-2 with one run batted in, one walk and reaching base after being hit by a pitch. Scott, Holbrook, Barry and Leonard each went 1-4 with one RBI, with Scott’s seventh inning double being the only Mountaineer extra base hit.
The West Virginia pitching however, was not able to give the Mountaineers the win.
The Mountaineers used four pitchers across nine innings, giving up eighth earned runs on 12 hits and six hits, while striking out nine batters.
The Mountaineers will now have to wait until the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 12 p.m. to learn if their season will continue or not. Fans can tune in to ESPN2 to learn if the Mountaineers make it in, and if they do, can also see which regional they will travel to, as well as their seed and opponents.