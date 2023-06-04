West Virginia University’s baseball team’s season came to an end Sunday afternoon after falling to Kentucky 0-10 in the Elimination Round of the Lexington Regional.
West Virginia finishes with a regular season Big 12 title and the Big 12 Player of the Year, sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt also became the second player in program history to reach 100 hits in a season during the regional game.
As the visiting team of Sunday’s matchup, the Mountaineers had first at-bats but could not produce in the first inning. Junior outfielder Landon Wallace earned a hit but was stranded on first base.
Right-handed sophomore Grant Siegel started on the mound for West Virginia. Siegel gave up one hit and two runs to the Wildcats as Kentucky took an early 2-0 lead.
The Mountaineers could not respond in the top of the second. The Wildcats punched in another run in the bottom of the inning before Siegel was replaced on the mound by freshman lefty Maxx Yehl.
After two, Kentucky led 3-0.
West Virginia left two runners stranded in the top of the third, remaining scoreless. The bottom of the inning brought another pitching change for the Mountaineers, with junior right-hander Carlson Reed coming to the mound with two outs.
Kentucky added on two runs in the bottom of fourth off a two-run home run from sophomore Nolan NcCarthy. With five to play, the Wildcats led 5-0.
Wetherholt singled up the middle in the top of the fifth inning but did not touch home plate. Kentucky pitcher Austin Strickland struck out freshman catcher Logan Sauve to end the inning.
After the Wildcats scored an unearned run in the bottom of the inning, Head Coach Randy Mazey pulled Reed from the mound and brought in right-handed freshman Robby Porco.
Porco retired two batters to get West Virginia out of the inning, still trailing by six runs.
Both teams went scoreless in the sixth inning. Kentucky switched up its pitching strategy in the top of the seventh, bringing in junior pitcher Magdiel Cotto.
Junior outfielder Braden Barry led off the seventh with a single to right center, his first hit of the game. Barry was left on base as three consecutive outs followed his at-bat.
Mazey turned to the bullpen once again in the bottom of the seventh, bringing sophomore righty Keegan Allen to the mound. Allen gave up one run as the Wildcats took a 7-0 lead with two innings to go.
As West Virginia could not start a rally in the eighth, a sixth pitcher came to the mound for the Mountaineers in the bottom of the inning. Freshman righty Gavin Van Kempen replaced Allen, giving up three runs on two hits, giving Kentucky a 10-0 lead.
Left-handed graduate student Kevin Dowdell came to the mound for Van Kempen to close the inning, forcing two outs to give the Mountaineers their last at-bats.
West Virginia could not come back from the deficit, falling to Kentucky 0-10 in its final game of the season.
The Mountaineers end their season with an overall record of 40-20, tying their season-high record of wins.