The West Virginia baseball team added another game to their schedule against the rival Pittsburgh Panthers, and lost 9-6 at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Wednesday.
The Panthers scored a barrage of runs in the bottom half of the first inning, which would match the total runs scored by the Mountaineers the entire game.
The Panthers’ offense in the first inning consisted of six runs off four hits. Pittsburgh’s Brent Hullet initiated the scoring on the day with a 2-run single, giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Jack Anderson would then single home another run, and following that was a 3-run roundtripper for Brock Franks, giving Pitt a 6-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
The third inning would have two runs driven in for the Mountaineers. Freshman first baseman Grant Hussey would drive in fellow freshman third baseman J.J. Wetherholt, and sophomore infielder Nathan Blasick drove in the second run of the inning by grounding into a double play, with junior center fielder Victor Scott scoring through the back door.
In the fourth inning, Wetherholt got a big inning started for WVU with a single, scoring sophomore Mikey Kluska. Following that, Scott was able to find his power again, and drove a pitch over the right field wall for a three-run home run, knotting up the game at 6-6.
The Panthers’ Sky Duff drove in a run for the home team in the bottom half of the inning, with a single to the right side, scoring Jeffrey Wehler. The Panthers took the lead, 7-6, and would never look back.
Pitt added two more runs in the sixth inning as insurance, with a two-run homer by Tatem Levins. This would make the score 9-6, finishing out the defeat for the Mountaineers.
Brady Devereux got the win for the Panthers, pitching 1.2 innings, and striking out two batters. Baron Stuart came in and got the four out save for the Panthers, and Chris Sleeper took the loss for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers (14-9) drop their final game before Big 12 play starts. West Virginia will, however, get another chance against their heated rivals on Apr. 19 in Pittsburgh, at the Pirates’ PNC Park.
WVU will return to action next on Friday, Apr. 1, when they open up Big 12 play with a three game series against the TCU Horned Frogs. First pitch on Friday will be at 7 p.m., at Lupton Baseball Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.