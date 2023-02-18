The WVU baseball team dropped its season-opening game Friday night to the Georgia Southern Eagles, 4-3, at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.
West Virginia’s (0-1) season opener was spoiled, due mostly to three errors and a Georgia Southern three-run seventh inning.
Despite out-hitting the Eagles eight to four, a costly seventh inning was enough for the Eagles to get the opening day victory at home against the Power 5 conference Mountaineers.
Georgia Southern got the scoring under way on a throwing error in the bottom of the second inning. J.P. Tighe of Georgia Southern reached on a throwing error, and then a couple of batters later, scored due to a throwing error. Georgia Southern led 1-0 after two innings.
In the top of the fourth inning, redshirt senior Caleb McNeely singled, and was thrown out due to Ellis Garcia’s batter interference. Sophomore Evan Smith would then reach via a hit-by-pitch, and then junior Landon Wallace roped a triple to drive in Smith. Wallace would then subsequently steal home, giving WVU a 2-1 lead.
The Mountaineers would strike again in the top of the fifth, when sophomore J.J. Wetherholt was struck by a pitch. He reached, and would score on a sophomore Grant Hussey sacrifice fly. After five innings, West Virginia led 3-1.
The bottom of the seventh inning would be the difference in Friday’s affair. A Jesse Sherrill bunt single would score the Eagles’ second run, Jarrett Brown scoring the run. Then, a Noah Ledford single plated two runs for GSU, scoring J.C. Peacher and Zane Faulk.
With that, the scoring would end for the duration of the game.
WVU pitcher Aidan Major was charged with the loss, giving up the runs in the seventh, and making his record on the year 0-1. Ben Hampton started, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up zero earned runs. Jake Carr, Noah Short, and Kevin Dowdell all pitched for West Virginia, giving up zero runs.
Georgia Southern’s Mitchell Gross got the victory, moving to 1-0 on the season.
West Virginia suffered its first loss in its first game of the 2023 campaign, but will have a chance to redeem themselves on Saturday, Feb. 19, against Georgia Southern again. This game will be the second of a three game series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., at the J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.