The No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers dropped the third and final game of the series to the Xavier Musketeers, 8-3 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown Sunday afternoon.
The long ball was important to Xavier (11-12) as seven out of its eight runs came from home runs, one of those being a grand slam.
West Virginia (18-6) had to depend heavily on its bullpen because right-handed starting pitcher Grant Siegel only went 1.1 innings, having given up the grand slam in the second inning.
The star of the game was Xavier second baseman Jared Cushing, who hit two home runs, including the aforementioned grand slam, and a solo home run later in the game, totalling five RBI’s.
West Virginia would get on the board first, as designated hitter Dayne Leonard had an RBI single, bringing home center fielder Braden Barry from second base. However, that would be the last time West Virginia held the lead, as the grand slam by Xavier happened in the second.
Siegel’s control was an issue in his brief start, as all three runners on base during the grand slam reached due to being hit by a pitch or being walked. The grand slam was the first time the ball was put in play by Xavier’s offense.
Siegel actually had a strong first inning on the mound, striking out three batters while walking one.
WVU scored a second time in the third inning, with third baseman Ellis Garcia driving in Leonard to make the score 4-2.
On a full count in the top of the fourth, Xavier left fielder Andrew Walker got a fastball down the middle from West Virginia pitcher Robby Porco, and crushed the ball over the right field wall. Xavier took a 6-2 lead.
The Mountaineers’ last run of the afternoon came from another Leonard RBI single, this time bringing in second baseman JJ Wetherholt. Leonard had two RBI’s and scored one run, so he played a part in every WVU run.
Xavier got another run on a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning, and then would score their final run on Cushing’s second roundtripper of the afternoon.
Musketeer reliever Jonathan Kelly was the winning pitcher on Sunday, his first decision of the season. Siegel took the loss for West Virginia in an abbreviated start.
The Mountaineers will return to the diamond on Tuesday, where they will face their in-state rival, the Marshall Thundering Herd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., at Monongalia County Ballpark. This will be the final game played before Big 12 play starts for WVU.