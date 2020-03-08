The West Virginia baseball team lost to Mercer, 3-1, on Saturday at Mercer’s OrthoGeorgia Park.
The Mountaineers (9-5) posted seven hits against starter Jackson Kelley, a sophomore who had five strikeouts in eight innings.
Mercer (12-2) posted six hits against Ryan Bergert, who struck out six and allowed two earned runs in his first loss of the season.
The Bears started rolling early with a walk by designated hitter Le Bassett, scoring outfielder Colby Thomas in the bottom of the first inning. Mercer doubled their lead with an RBI from first baseman Angelo DiSpigna, which scored second baseman Kyle Dockus.
West Virginia responded through a Braden Zarbnisky groundout RBI in the top of the third inning. Center fielder Victor Scott scored the only run of the afternoon for WVU.
Freshman Jacob Watters relieved Bergert in the sixth inning, pitching two innings with an earned run and three strikeouts. Bassett scored RJ Yeager in the seventh inning against Watters after an RBI single through the right side.
The Bears looked to Hunter Phillips to close the game in the top of the ninth inning. Phillips earned his third save of the year, retiring one batter after Kelley got two of the outs.
West Virginia will return to action on Sunday when they finish their series against Mercer. The game will start at 1 p.m. at OrthoGeorgia Park.