The West Virginia baseball team’s losing streak extended to three games with a 5-1 loss against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Backyard Brawl on Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh.
West Virginia (11-12, 3-3 Big 12) only totaled eight hits in the loss as starting pitcher Carlson Reed had a rough outing as he allowed five hits and four runs in 2.1 innings.
The Mountaineers opened the scoring when Paul McIntosh hit an RBI single to left field in the first inning to lead, 1-0. WVU had three hits in the opening inning before struggling for the rest of the afternoon.
The Pittsburgh (14-10, 9-9 ACC) bats woke up in the third inning when the Panthers scored four runs. The scoring started with a solo homerun by Kyle Hess to tie the game at 1-1. Bryce Hulett quickly added to the lead when he smacked a two RBI double to left field.
The Panthers added one more run in the inning when a single by Jackson Phinney led to a throwing error to score Hulett from third base.
Following the electrifying third inning by Pittsburgh, West Virginia’s offensive struggles continued. The Mountaineers only totaled four hits over the final six innings to secure their fate.
Pittsburgh’s Chris Gomez had an outstanding performance in his start on the mound as he pitched seven innings and allowed six hits and only one run.
Pittsburgh added another run to its final total when redshirt senior infielder David Yanni hit a solo homerun in the seventh inning. In the final two innings, West Virginia accumulated only two hits. WVU’s relief pitcher Madison Jeffrey in just one inning of work gave up two hits and the final run by Yanni.
Paul McIntosh finished as the leading hitter for the Mountaineers with a 2-for-4 (.500) day.
West Virginia travels to Waco, Texas, to face the Baylor Bears in a three-game series. The series begins on Friday and will finish on Sunday. First pitch on Friday is set for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.