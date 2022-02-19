The WVU baseball team got their second win of the season on Saturday, using three home runs and a six-run sixth inning to cruise to a 8-3 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.
West Virginia (2-0) is now undefeated to start the regular season, with two games remaining in the Baseball on the Beach invitational.
The Mountaineers offense wasted no time getting across the plate, as right fielder Austin Davis connected on a lead-off home run on the first pitch of the game to put WVU up early.
Davis finished the contest 3-for-5 (.600 AVG) with two RBIs.
Center fielder Victor Scott II later added a two-run home run, giving the Mountaineers a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth.
Freshman Grant Hussey followed Scott’s long ball with a two-run homer of his own to extend the WVU lead to 5-2. Hussey finished the game 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
The Mountaineers lineup combined to hit 13-for-38 (.342 AVG) against the Kent State (0-2) pitching staff. Over the first two games they've batted a combined 27-for-73 (.370 AVG) with five home runs and 21 total runs scored.
Left-hander Ben Hampton got the starting nod for WVU. Despite allowing two early runs to the Golden Flashes he was able to lock in and strike out 10 batters in 5 strong innings of work.
WVU went to the bullpen in the sixth, as Chase Smith and Ben Abernathy were able to hold the Kent State lineup to one run over three innings before handing the ball to closer Jacob Watters.
The WVU pitching staff combined to strike out 16 batters over nine innings of three-run ball.
For Kent State, they return to action Sunday, Feb. 20 as they match up with Coastal Carolina for their third match in the Baseball on the Beach tournament.
The WVU baseball club is also back in action this Sunday, Feb. 20 as they rematch the No. 16 Central Michigan Chippewas. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway S.C.