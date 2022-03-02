The No. 25 WVU baseball team has gotten off to a strong start in the 2022 season, as its new-look roster full of up-and-coming freshmen and established transfers have paved the way to a stout 6-2 start.
The Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) have done it all in this young season, getting consistent long balls, running rampant on the base paths, and using power pitching to lead them in success.
J.J. Wetherholt is just one of these new names that has made an early impact. In his first week of play the freshman was named both the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week for his efforts.
The infielder is hitting .406 which ranks him fourth in the WVU lineup among qualified batters. He is also tied for the team lead in runs scored (11) and total hits (13).
Another freshman who has been lighting up the box score is first baseman Grant Hussey. Despite somewhat cooling off recently, the West Virginia native leads the team in home runs (3) and is tied for second on the team in RBIs (9).
Coach Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers have also continued in their tradition of playing scrappy, opportunistic baseball. They have consistently stolen bases at a high clip, and are not afraid to lay down the occasional sacrifice bunt.
As a team they have stolen 25 bases on 31 attempts (80.6%), including an astounding nine stolen bases in a 5-4 win against the Charlotte 49ers on Friday, Feb. 25. In that contest they also scored the game-deciding run on a ninth inning squeeze bunt.
The West Virginia pitching staff has seen significant turnaround in the last year, with many of the team’s big name arms, like ace Jackson Wolf, leaving the program and moving up to the big leagues.
However, Mazey and the Mountaineers coaching staff were able to revamp that part of the roster in the offseason with the insertion of multiple new pitchers. These additions have paid dividends in the early going of 2022 as the starting rotation begins to take shape.
Ben Hampton, a freshman left-hander, is just one of the names that has established his spot in the starting rotation. In his first two starts Hampton has logged 17 strikeouts with a 2.53 ERA in 10.2 innings of work.
Hampton leads the team in strikeouts and innings pitched, while also posting a WHIP of 0.84 and holding opposing hitters to a .171 batting average.
Righty Chris Sleeper is another freshman who has proven himself valuable in the starting role. In his first two starts, Sleeper has shown signs of consistency with a stout ERA of 1.00 in nine innings of work.
The New York native has also recorded six strikeouts with a 1.22 WHIP and a .206 opponent batting average in his brief body of work.
WVU has gotten production from their new faces not only in the starting rotation, but in the bullpen as well. Trey Braithwaite, who transferred to WVU from the Navy baseball team in the offseason, has been a welcome addition to the team's pen.
Despite having just two relief appearances thus far, Braithwaite has been nearly-perfect in three innings of work. The fifth-year senior has struck out four batters while allowing no runs, no hits, and 0.64 WHIP.
With the offense seemingly clicking on all cylinders, the Mountaineers are hopeful that their pitching staff will continue to limit opposing lineups and post consistent innings to give their batters a chance.
The WVU baseball program, which just snuck into the most recent addition of the Perfect Game Top 25 poll at the 25th spot, will continue to develop their roster full of up-and-coming freshman talents and transfers.
Mazey and the Mountaineers are back in action this Friday, March 4 as they travel to Minnesota to face the Gophers. First pitch in U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 8 p.m.