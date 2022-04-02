The WVU baseball team dropped game two of their three-game series against TCU on Saturday, losing to the Horned Frogs by a 5-4 score at the Lupton Baseball Stadium.
After taking game one of the series, the Mountaineers (15-10, 1-1 Big 12) failed to capitalize on an early lead in game two as the offense went hitless for most of the contest.
West Virginia wasted no time getting on the board Saturday, bringing three runs across the plate on a bases-clearing double by designated hitter Vince Ippoliti in the top of the first inning.
Ben Hampton was the starter for West Virginia in game two. He tossed six innings while allowing five runs from the Horned Frogs.
WVU got another run in the second when shortstop Tevin Tucker scored on a ground ball fielder’s choice, though the offense would go quiet from that point forward.
The Horned Frogs got their first run in the bottom half of the second, scoring on a sacrifice fly out from third baseman Brayden Taylor. TCU followed that up with another run in the third, scoring on an RBI double from catcher Kurtis Byrne.
The Horned Frogs did not stop there, adding three runs in the bottom of the sixth to surge ahead with a 5-4 lead. Taylor collected his third RBI of the game on a solo homer in the frame.
The big inning would end Hampton’s night. The left-hander exited with four earned runs on his line to go along with seven strikeouts.
After a hot start offensively the Mountaineer offense was held in check for most of the game. They were held hitless for over six innings.
Carlson Reed came out of the bullpen in relief. He kept the score intact with two shutout innings.
The West Virginia offense made things interesting in the ninth, as Nathan Blasick broke the team's hitless slump with a double to put the tying run in scoring position with two outs.
McGwire Holbrook stepped into the batters box as a pinch hitter for the blue and gold with a chance to tie the game. Despite making solid contact he could not capitalize, lining out to center field to end the game.
The Mountaineers conclude their three-game set with TCU this Sunday, April 3. First pitch in Fort Worth, TX is set for 1 p.m. and the rubber match will be streamed live on ESPN+.