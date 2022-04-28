The Mountaineers baseball team is set to embark on a three-game road trip this weekend, as they travel to Lawrence, Kan. to face off against the Big 12 rival Jayhawks.
West Virginia (24-15, 7-5 Big 12) has struggled a bit as of late, losing three of their last four and dropping to sixth place in the Big 12 just weeks removed from holding first place.
The blue and gold were on the losing side of an 8-4 final their last time out, falling to Penn State at Wagener Field on April 27. Manager Randy Mazey got plenty of exercise in the loss, however, making ten pitching changes throughout the course of the contest.
With the recent struggles West Virginia’s offense has slumped mightily. The lineup ranks last in the Big 12 in batting average (.263), RBIs (219), and total bases (508) this season. However the ballclub has trended upward on the mound, as WVU ranks fourth in the league in ERA (4.49) and third in opposing batting average (.247).
Despite the offensive issues as of late, the Mountaineers should fare well against a Jayhawks pitching staff that is at the bottom of the conference in many metrics.
Kansas has the worst combined ERA (7.59) in the conference by nearly two earned runs, while allowing the most home runs (57) and the highest opponent batting average (.300) this season.
The Jayhawks (17-24, 2-10 Big 12) enter the weekend in the midst of a five-game losing streak. The recent skid has plummeted the squad to last place in the conference.
With the Mountaineers losing four of their last six Big 12 matchups, a three-game meeting with the last place Kansas Jayhawks could serve as a great opportunity for the ballclub to throw their hats back in the conference race.
First pitch of game one is set for 7 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan. on Friday. Fans can tune into the action on ESPN+, or catch the radio call on WzST-FM.