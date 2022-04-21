The WVU baseball team will look to improve their conference record this weekend, as they travel to Lubbock, Texas to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a three-game Big 12 series.
The Mountaineers (23-12, 6-3 Big 12) were winners their last time on the diamond, outlasting the rival Pitt Panthers in 11 innings to get the 3-2 win.
After dropping two of three against Oklahoma State a week ago, West Virginia fell to third in the Big 12 standings. However, with a struggling Texas Tech squad next up on the ledger, WVU will have a great opportunity to right the ship in conference play.
A Mountaineers lineup that leads the Big 12 in stolen bases should stack up well against Texas Tech’s middle-of-the-pack defense that has allowed 35 steals on the year (2nd worst in Big 12).
Manager Randy Mazey and the blue and gold will look to see more production out of their outfielders as well, with center fielder Victor Scott II and right fielder Austin Davis providing an impactful spark at the top of the lineup.
Scott’s 30 swiped bags this season is tops on the team, while Davis is leading the ball club with 48 base knocks on the year.
WVU has also been trending upward on the mound, as the pitching staff is posting a combined 4.19 ERA while holding opposing lineups to a .237 AVG; both marks being top two in the conference.
The Red Raiders (27-13, 7-5 Big 12) are in the midst of a tough five-game losing streak, including three straight losses against Big 12 opponents.
Texas Tech, despite waning as of late, still provides a threat in the batter’s box with a rather prolific offense. The team ranks second in the Big 12 in homers (58), batting average (.297) and is first in runs scored (370).
Despite their hot hitting, this match up could provide a much needed surge for the blue and gold in the Big 12 standings. This will be the first meeting between the two programs this season.
First pitch of game one is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, or listen to the call over 100.9 WZST-FM.