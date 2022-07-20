A day after Jacob Watters and Victor Scott II heard their names called, the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team had another player and an incoming freshman selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Mountaineers closer and All-American Trey Braithwaite was selected in the 16th round with the 483rd pick by the Cincinnati Reds. Gavin Van Kempen, a pitcher from Maple Hill High School in Castleton, New York as well as a WVU commit, was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 20th round with the 607th pick.
Braithwaite, a fifth-year senior from Winchester, Virginia, was named to the NCBWA All-America Third Team as well as First-Team All-Big 12 after pitching 37 innings with a 1.70 ERA for a season with the Mountaineers. Prior to his single year at WVU, he spent four seasons with Navy where he set the program saves record.
Van Kempen committed to West Virginia in 2020, but now may never pitch for the Mountaineers. However, he could decide to not sign with the Cardinals and come to West Virginia.