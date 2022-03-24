The WVU baseball team pulled out a comeback win over Youngstown State on Thursday night, scoring five unanswered runs to beat the Penguins 6-4 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (11-8) took game one of the three game set against Youngstown State, with games two and three taking place on Friday in a double header.
Right-hander Michael Kilker got the starting nod for West Virginia on the mound. His night would not last very long, however, as he posted less than three innings while giving up three earned runs.
WVU was the first team to get across the plate on Thursday, getting a solo homer off the bat of third baseman J.J. Wetherholt in the bottom of the first.
Youngstown State was able to jump ahead of the Mountaineers in the top of the second, as a two-run triple from left fielder Andre Good and a sacrifice fly by Steven D’Eusanio gave the Penguins 3-1 lead.
Youngstown added another run the following inning, as Lucas Nasonti got across the plate for the Penguins on a passed ball by the Mountaineer defense.
West Virginia was able to chip away at the deficit in the bottom half of the inning, bringing a run home on a sacrifice fly from freshman Grant Hussey to cut the Youngstown lead to 4-2.
The Mountaineers got another run around the bases in the fifth inning on a passed ball by Youngstown, as Austin Davis scored to cut the deficit to 4-3.
WVU didn’t stop there, loading the bases with just one out on the following at bat. McGwire Holbrook stepped to the plate for the Mountaineers, and cashed in on the opportunity by drawing a bases loaded walk to tie the game at four.
Nathan Blasick settled into the batter box as a pinch hitter the next at bat, but wasn’t able to capitalize as he grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Right-hander Zach Bravo took over on the mound for West Virginia in the top of the sixth. He was able to hold the Penguins lineup at bay, posting three shutout innings.
The Mountaineers were finally able to surpass Youngstown State in the seventh, as center fielder Victor Scott II stole home to give the blue and gold a 5-4 lead in dramatic fashion.
West Virginia was able to add an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, extending the lead to 6-4 on a squeeze bunt from shortstop Tevin Tucker.
From there the WVU bullpen took over, as right-hander Trey Braithwaite closed out the win for WVU with two shutout innings.
The Mountaineers return to the diamond Friday, March 25 for a double header game to conclude the three-game set against Youngstown. First pitch of game one is set for 11 a.m. at Wagener Field.