The No. 25 Mountaineer baseball club is back in action this Friday, March 4 as it will go on the road for a three-game set in Minneapolis, Minn.
West Virginia (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a dominant win over Canisius, after bringing 17 runs across the plate in their home opener at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The WVU lineup has been clicking on all cylinders in the early going of 2022, with the squad having a combined .308 AVG and an .887 OPS in eight games.
The Mountaineers have scored in bunches this season, knocking in eight or more runs in six games, including 10 or more runs three times.
While the season is still young, it would be hard to argue that any lineup in the Big 12 has been as dominant and productive as the Mountaineer offense thus far.
As a team West Virginia is ranked in the top two for most major offensive categories. The squad leads the Big 12 in batting average (.308), slugging percentage (.473), RBIs (67) and stolen bases (25), while also ranking second in home runs (8), OBP (.414) and hits (86).
Coach Randy Mazey and West Virginia will hope to see a continuation of this individual success, notably from veteran names like Victor Scott II and Dayne Leonard.
Scott has solidified himself as perhaps the toughest out in the entire Big 12 conference, slashing an incredible .462/.923/1.464 after exploding for two homers and seven RBIs in the blowout win over Canisius.
He leads the conference in batting average (.462), RBIs (16), OPS (1.464), and is tied for first in long balls (3) with fellow Mountaineers Grant Hussey. The outfielder has also proven himself valuable in other areas of the diamond, leading the team with six stolen bases.
Leonard, who has split time between the infield and behind the dish at catcher, leads the entire Big 12 in hitting with an average of .476. Scott falls right behind him in the batting race at second in the league.
Scott and the Mountaineers will look to stay locked in as they get set to face three capable opponents in an unfamiliar venue.
The series gets underway with a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and is then followed by two more matches against Illinois and Michigan State at the same ballpark.
First pitch against the Gophers is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the contest will be streamed via the Big 10+ network.