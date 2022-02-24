The WVU baseball team will look to continue their solid start to the 2022 campaign on Friday, as they go on the road for a three-game set against the Charlotte 49ers in N.C.
The Mountaineers (3-1) are coming off of their first loss on the season, a 9-7 defeat to Coastal Carolina last Monday in the Baseball on the Beach tournament finale.
Despite the loss the West Virginia lineup continued to swing the bats well, as they have hit a combined .329 with an OPS of .976 over the first four games.
The Mountaineers will expect to see more production out of their freshmen, as names like J.J. Wetherholt and Grant Hussey continue to make major strides in their first few collegiate games.
Wetherholt was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and WVU Student-Athlete of the week in just his first crop of games. He has hit 7-of-17 (.412) with one homer and six RBIs.
Hussey on the other hand has displayed an impressive power surge since joining the squad, leading the Mountaineers with three long balls and nine RBIs in the early goings. The Parkersburg, W.Va. native is also proving to be more than just a power hitter, holding a stout batting average of .353.
While the WVU bats have certainly left nothing to be desired, coach Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers still have a number of decisions to make in regards to their starting rotation.
Right-hander Chris Sleeper and left-hander Ben Hampton were two arms who impressed in their season debuts, both posting five innings of work. Sleeper allowed no runs on five strikeouts in his start, and Hampton allowed two runs while striking out 10 in his performance.
As for the 49ers (2-1), they are in the midst of back-to-back wins after dropping their opening day match to Louisville on Friday, Feb. 18 in a 8-7 defeat. Since then they have had a pair of solid offensive performances, handily winning their last two contests in 7-3 and 8-3 finals.
While Charlotte has had multiple players contribute offensively, they haven't been quite as consistent as the Mountaineers in the batter's box. In their first three games the 49ers have an accumulative batting average of .260 with an OPS of .854.
The WVU pitching staff will have to keep the 49ers lineup at bay if they want to give their big bats a chance in a road ballpark.
First pitch at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium is set for 4 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 25. The first of these three games will be televised on ESPN+.