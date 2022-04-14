The WVU baseball team is set to face off against another Big 12 opponent this weekend, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys will make the trek to Monongalia County Ballpark for a three-game series.
The Mountaineers (21-10, 5-1 Big 12) have won six straight games and now sit atop the Big 12 standings. Four wins during the streak have come against conference competition, including a three-game sweep of the Baylor Bears a week ago.
The West Virginia lineup has been clicking on all cylinders during this recent run, averaging over eight runs per game during the win streak.
A large part of the team’s offensive success this season has been their prowess on the basepaths. The blue and gold are ranked second in the nation in terms of stolen bases, swiping 106 bags on 133 attempts during the 2022 campaign.
The Mountaineers have also found a rhythm on the mound in recent weeks, after getting off to a slow start against opposing lineups. The WVU pitching staff now ranks third in the conference in overall ERA (4.30), and fourth in batting average against (.241).
Left-hander Ben Hampton has played a key role in improving these metrics. With 51 strikeouts over 50.2 innings, both of which lead the team, Hampton has solidified himself as the club’s ace.
Oklahoma State (24-9, 7-2 Big 12) is enjoying a strong run of their own, as the Cowboys have won six of their last eight games including the last three in a row.
The Cowboys have also fared well in Big 12 play, winning seven of nine against conference opponents after taking two against the Oklahoma Sooners last week.
With both squads ranked towards the top of the Big 12 ahead of their meeting, the outcome of this upcoming series should have significant repercussions throughout the conference.
First pitch in game one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Wagener Field. Fans can tune into the action on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, or listen to the call over 100.9 WZST-FM.