The Mountaineers baseball team is back in action this weekend, as they get set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes for a three-game series at Wagener Field.
West Virginia (8-3) is coming off of a dramatic walk-off win in extras their last time out, in a 10-inning victory over the Rider Broncs by a score of 5-4.
The victory snapped a brief two-game skid for WVU, as the squad hopes to add a few more to the win column with a struggling Buckeyes team coming to town.
In the win WVU got offensive contributions from multiple batters. Notably leadoff man Austin Davis who continued his hot hitting with three hits, and freshman Grant Hussey who collected two doubles and the game-winning RBI.
Despite having a couple of poor offensive performances in Minneapolis, Minn., a week ago, WVU still ranks second in the Big 12 in hitting with a composite .287 batting average. They are also third in the RBIs (80), total bases (178), and slugging percentage (.429).
While the Mountaineers have held their own in the batter's box, they remain in the middle of the pack on the mound.
The WVU pitching staff is ranked sixth in the conference in ERA (4.16) and eighth in batting average against (.266). Though they do rank third in strikeouts (128) and are tied for fewest walks allowed (39).
For the Buckeyes (4-7), they have struggled in the early goings of this season despite winning their last contest 12-7 against the Army baseball squad.
Ohio State snapped a rough stretch with the win, as they had lost seven consecutive ball games prior to the 12-run performance over the Army.
With the Buckeyes struggling to stay consistent on both sides of the ball, the three-game series in Morgantown could shape up to be just the break WVU needs to make a run.
Game one of the Friday double-header is set to get underway at noon at Monongalia County Ballpark. All three games will be broadcast over Big 12 Now on ESPN+.