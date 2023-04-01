The West Virginia baseball team fell in the second game of its first conference series to Kansas State on Saturday night, losing 7-1 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel started on the mound for West Virginia and pitched seven innings with two strikeouts.
After two scoreless innings for West Virginia, Kansas State got on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo home run from redshirt sophomore Brady Day. At the start of the third, the Wildcats led 1-0.
West Virginia went three up, three down in the third inning as it remained scoreless. Kansas State’s bats kept its momentum going with another home run to start their third inning at-bats.
A diving stop by first baseman Grant Hussey got the Mountaineers out of the inning as Kansas State led 2-0 with six innings to go.
The first hit of the game for the Mountaineers came in the top of the fourth inning by catcher Dayne Leonard with a line drive single to right field. Leonard was brought home by a triple by freshman Landon Wallace, putting West Virginia on the board and down one run to the Wildcats.
Traxel held Kansas State scoreless in the fourth inning as West Virginia trailed 1-2 heading in the fifth inning.
Another home run by the Wildcats extended their lead by two runs in the fifth inning, up 3-1 on West Virginia. The sixth inning was scoreless for both teams.
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, freshman Logan Sauve walked to get on base but could not reach home as Tevin Tucker grounded out to third. The Mountaineers had not seen a run since the fourth inning.
Kansas State pushed its lead to three in the bottom of the seventh inning from a fly out RBI by catcher Raphael Pelletier. A catch by outfielder Braden Barry got the Mountaineers out of the inning as they trailed 1-4.
Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt started the Mountaineers’ eighth inning at-bats with a single to right field, but three consecutive outs left him stranded on base as West Virginia did not score.
The Wildcats picked up their fourth home run of the game in the eighth inning off Traxel. As Kansas State led 5-1 with no outs, freshman pitcher Maxx Yehl took over on the mound but quickly gave up a home run against his first batter.
After facing four batters, Yehl was replaced on the mound by sophomore Will Watson with one out to go in the eighth. Watson was replaced with Cole Fehrman after throwing just four pitches and walking a batter.
Fehrman then walked his first batter and was pulled from the mound with bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Head coach Randy Mazey called sophomore Chris Sleeper to the mound to get the Mountaineers out of the inning.
Sleeper walked a run home and Mazey made his sixth pitching change of the inning, bringing in senior Jake Carr, who got the strikeout to end the inning.
Kansas State led 7-1 with one inning to go.
The Mountaineers could not come back from the six-point deficit in the ninth inning, falling to the Wildcats 7-1.
West Virginia and Kansas State now split the series 1-1. Game 3 will take place on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.